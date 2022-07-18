Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EAT. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.95.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $60.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.39.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 61,286 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 31.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

