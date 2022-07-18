BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT) Director Buys C$97,497.40 in Stock

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT – Get Rating) Director William Williams acquired 27,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,497.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$97,497.40.
BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %
CVE:BCT opened at C$10.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 129.63 and a quick ratio of 128.68. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.50 and a 12 month high of C$15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.68 million and a PE ratio of -28.19.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.