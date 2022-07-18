BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT) Director Buys C$97,497.40 in Stock

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT – Get Rating) Director William Williams acquired 27,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,497.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$97,497.40.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

CVE:BCT opened at C$10.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 129.63 and a quick ratio of 128.68. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.50 and a 12 month high of C$15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.68 million and a PE ratio of -28.19.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.