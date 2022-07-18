Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 26300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.45 price target on Braveheart Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Braveheart Resources Trading Up 15.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$16.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

