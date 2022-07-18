Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Short Interest Update

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Boxed Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE BOXD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.86. 10,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,118. Boxed has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $17.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40.

Get Boxed alerts:

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.63 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

BOXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boxed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Boxed in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other Boxed news, Director David Liu purchased 20,000 shares of Boxed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Liu purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Pearson purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 520,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,648.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 135,000 shares of company stock worth $252,500.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOXD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Boxed by 3,629.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Boxed during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boxed during the first quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

About Boxed

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.