Bowman & Co S.C. Reduces Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bowman & Co S.C. lowered its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at $260,199.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amcor Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.48 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

