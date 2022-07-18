Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases 640 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $225.20 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

