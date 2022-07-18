Bowman & Co S.C. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $229.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.