Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires 1,037 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Best Buy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

NYSE:BBY opened at $72.47 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average of $89.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,199 shares of company stock worth $5,150,049. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

