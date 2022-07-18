Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.70 million and $762,864.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,762,847 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

