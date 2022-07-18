BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

NYSE BWA opened at $33.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.38. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 75.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

