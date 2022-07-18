Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 2.2% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 162.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $503,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,747.12 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,001.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,199.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,690.10.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

