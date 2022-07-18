Bonded Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,027.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,010.67 or 0.99991339 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec.

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

