BMO Capital Markets Trims GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Target Price to C$3.50

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.10 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GoGold Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

TSE:GGD opened at C$1.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.66. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.63 and a 52 week high of C$3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$504.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.00.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

