BMO Capital Markets Trims GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Target Price to C$3.50

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.10 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
GoGold Resources Stock Down 1.7 %
TSE:GGD opened at C$1.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.66. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.63 and a 52 week high of C$3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$504.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.00.
GoGold Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.