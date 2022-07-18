BMO Capital Markets Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$55.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$52.65.

TECK.B stock traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$35.50. 1,561,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,256. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$24.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.86.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

