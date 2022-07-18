BMO Capital Markets Cuts GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target to C$3.50

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.10 to C$3.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
GoGold Resources Price Performance
Shares of GLGDF opened at $1.29 on Thursday. GoGold Resources has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.
GoGold Resources Company Profile
