BMO Capital Markets Cuts GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target to C$3.50

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.10 to C$3.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of GLGDF opened at $1.29 on Thursday. GoGold Resources has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

