Blossom Wealth Management Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.16. 37,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.97.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

