BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Lifted by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.9% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.23.

NYSE BLK opened at $608.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $621.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $709.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

