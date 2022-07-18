BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSU. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 429,486 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,335,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 174,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 128,268 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE DSU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.09. 117,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,217. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Stories

