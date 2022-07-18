Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 25107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Black Iron Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$19.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97.

Black Iron (TSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Black Iron Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Iron

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. It holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

