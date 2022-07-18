BitForex Token Hits Market Capitalization of $13.73 Million (BF)

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One BitForex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitForex Token has a total market capitalization of $13.73 million and $332,316.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,093.57 or 1.00009256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token (BF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,287,584,342 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom. BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial.

BitForex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

