BitDAO (BIT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37.36 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. BitDAO has a market cap of $290.60 million and $37.36 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 789.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $921.20 or 0.04200674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00020468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001912 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

