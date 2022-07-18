BitCore (BTX) Hits Market Cap of $1.28 Million

BitCore (BTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $133,248.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0708 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,188.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.23 or 0.07031574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00024317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00262377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00111299 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.00660555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.55 or 0.00543302 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001393 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006200 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

