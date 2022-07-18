Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Reaches $1.09 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $76.59 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $56.83 or 0.00256061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,192.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.00 or 0.00531738 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,117,439 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

