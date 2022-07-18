Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $18.35 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $321.34 million and $67.77 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.35 or 0.00087475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00290497 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00080215 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004660 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.