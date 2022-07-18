Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.07 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

