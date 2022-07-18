Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 590,764 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after acquiring an additional 576,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $20,797,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Shares of CAH opened at $55.21 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

