Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.5% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $139.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

