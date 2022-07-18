Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $56.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.