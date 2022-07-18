Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Short Interest Down 29.0% in June

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 23,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of NYSE BH traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.28. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Biglari has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $184.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biglari in the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biglari by 39.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biglari during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Biglari by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biglari during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.
