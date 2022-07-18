BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Short Interest Down 31.5% in June

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,700 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 510,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

BigBear.ai stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,848. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. Analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth $39,142,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $2,953,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

Further Reading

