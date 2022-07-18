BidiPass Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $67,565.82 and approximately $14.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004802 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,793.14 or 1.00009772 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

