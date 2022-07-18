Berry Data Trading 25.4% Higher This Week (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. Berry Data has a market cap of $245,452.25 and approximately $44,040.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000554 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 831.8% against the dollar and now trades at $957.85 or 0.04324151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001846 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data.

Buying and Selling Berry Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

