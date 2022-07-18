Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Alliance Pharma (LON:APH)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 145 ($1.72) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

Alliance Pharma Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON:APH opened at GBX 116 ($1.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £626.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,600.00. Alliance Pharma has a 1-year low of GBX 95.50 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 123 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.95.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.