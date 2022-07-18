Berenberg Bank Lowers home24 (OTC:HMAGF) to Hold

home24 (OTC:HMAGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

home24 Price Performance

Shares of OTC:HMAGF opened at 4.70 on Monday.

Get home24 alerts:

home24 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.