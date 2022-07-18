Berenberg Bank Lowers home24 (OTC:HMAGF) to Hold

home24 (OTC:HMAGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
home24 Price Performance
Shares of OTC:HMAGF opened at 4.70 on Monday.
home24 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.