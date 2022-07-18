BENQI Price Hits $0.0164 on Exchanges (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $15.92 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BENQI has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BENQI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

