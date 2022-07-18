Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,255,000 after purchasing an additional 127,013 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 39,849 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $2,060,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 739.1% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

Whiting Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of WLL remained flat at $68.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $101.74.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 42.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 25.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

