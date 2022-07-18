Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.60. 79,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,834. The company has a market capitalization of $534.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.47. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

