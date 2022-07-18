Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.00. 27,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,217. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.44.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.