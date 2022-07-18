Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Callon Petroleum stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.56. 24,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,212. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

CPE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

