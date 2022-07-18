Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $312,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,520,000 after buying an additional 1,818,338 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,043,000 after buying an additional 978,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $113,360,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,909,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $283.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

