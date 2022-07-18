Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Raises Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

AAP stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

