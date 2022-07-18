Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,012,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,832,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,710,000. Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,684,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

RTM stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.07. 498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $149.13 and a 52 week high of $192.32.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.