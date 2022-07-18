Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,261.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,644,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 377.6% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,078. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $69.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80.

