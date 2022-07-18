Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 43,144 Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned about 0.32% of Third Coast Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

