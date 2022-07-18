Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires 464 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.9% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,286 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WMT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.58. 41,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,627,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.62 and its 200 day moving average is $138.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
