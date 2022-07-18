Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.10.

BASFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €68.00 ($68.00) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Basf from €64.00 ($64.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Basf Stock Up 2.6 %

Basf stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. Basf has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Basf Cuts Dividend

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $25.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Basf will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.6673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.91%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

