Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.57) price objective on the grocer’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.39) to GBX 230 ($2.74) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 270 ($3.21).
SBRY opened at GBX 213.30 ($2.54) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. The stock has a market cap of £5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.52. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 200.80 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 342 ($4.07). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 220.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 248.82.
In other news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.75), for a total value of £571,658.01 ($679,897.73).
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
