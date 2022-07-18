Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.38) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.38) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of PFC traded up GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 108 ($1.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28. The firm has a market cap of £562.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 124.66. Petrofac has a 1-year low of GBX 91.05 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 203.34 ($2.42).

In related news, insider Francesca Di Carlo bought 4,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £4,978.60 ($5,921.27).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

