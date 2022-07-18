Barclays Lowers Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $72.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLMR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palomar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.20.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $56.02 on Thursday. Palomar has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.18.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $79.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $29,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,982.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 133.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

