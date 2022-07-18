Barclays Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $380.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 48.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.05.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $21.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $741.77. 366,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,281,236. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $710.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $864.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $768.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Tesla by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 955 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

